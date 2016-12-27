YouTube Rewind 2016 Videos Have Generated 228 Million Views in Just 2 Weeks!

YouTube Rewind 2016 is YouTube's epic year-end celebration of the videos, people, music and moves that made 2016 on YouTube. Starting with an intro video of the event, the 5 Rewind videos on YouTube have generated an astounding 228 million views since they were posted a couple weeks ago.

This illustrates the massive ability of YouTube to accumulate larger than Super Bowl sized world-wide audiences. No wonder advertisers see their future advertising primarily focused at online video!

YouTube Rewind 2016: Behind the Scenes | #YouTubeRewind (5,688,493 views)



YouTube Rewind: The Ultimate 2016 Challenge | #YouTubeRewind (167,064,949 views)



YouTube Rewind 2016: Epic Group Running Man Challenge in 360° #YouTubeRewind (1,870,665 views)



YouTube Rewind 2016: Unboxing the Cube in 360° #YouTubeRewind (1,041,470 views)



Get Ready for YouTube Rewind 2016 | #RewindisComing (53,302,095 views)

