Threads Accelerates Growth, Now Has 150 Million Monthly Active Users

Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, April 25, 2024

    • Threads continues to carve out a space in the social media market, with the Twitter-like platform crossing the 150 million monthly active users (MAU) mark.

    According to TechCrunch, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the news in the company’s Q1 2024 earnings call. When it was launched in mid-2023, Threads quickly became the fastest growing app, topping 100 million users in just five days. It took significantly longer to reach the 130 million MUA, crossing that milestone in February 2024, seven months after launch.

    The fact that Threads has gained another 20 million MUA just a couple of months later would seem to indicate that the platform’s growth is once again accelerating.

    Although no additional information was given, it’s likely that many of the users are coming from X/Twitter. Elon Musk’s platform has become something of a wasteland, compared to its former glory, plagued by accusations of increased hate speech and a mass exodus of advertisers.

