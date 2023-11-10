Maine Government Data Breach Impacts 1.3 Million

The State of Maine has disclosed it suffered a MOVEit data breach, one that has impacted some 1.3 million individuals.

Maine’s government revealed the breach on its website:

On May 31, 2023, the State of Maine became aware of a software vulnerability in MOVEit, a third-party file transfer tool owned by Progress Software and used by thousands of entities worldwide to send and receive data. The software vulnerability was exploited by a group of cybercriminals and allowed them to access and download files belonging to certain agencies in the State of Maine between May 28, 2023, and May 29, 2023. Importantly, as it pertains to the State, this incident was specific and limited to Maine’s MOVEit server and did not impact any other State networks or systems.

Maine says the type of information that was accessed varies from person to person:

The State of Maine has determined that this incident has impacted approximately 1.3 million individuals, with the type of data affected differing from person to person. The State encourages individuals to reach out to its dedicated call center to verify if they were affected and, if so, to identify what specific data of theirs was involved. The State of Maine may hold information about individuals for various reasons, such as residency, employment, or interaction with a state agency. The State also engages in data sharing agreements with other organizations to enhance the services it provides to its residents and the public. The specific information involved in this incident varies based on the individual and their association with the State. However, the following types of information may have been involved: name, Social Security number (SSN), date of birth, driver’s license/state identification number, and taxpayer identification number. In addition, for some individuals, certain types of medical information and health insurance information may be involved.

The state is providing resources to help users know if they were impacted and take steps to protect themselves: