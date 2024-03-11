Elon Musk’s X to Rival YouTube with Smart TV App Launch

Elon Musk’s social media venture X is gearing up to challenge YouTube’s dominance in the online video space with the imminent launch of a smart TV app, the billionaire entrepreneur announced. The move is part of Musk’s ambitious plan to transform X into an “everything app” offering a wide range of services, from messaging to video streaming.

Musk revealed that X is set to release an app that will enable users to watch long-form videos from the platform directly on their smart TVs. This strategic move follows a report by Fortune detailing X’s plans to roll out a TV app for Amazon and Samsung users in the coming week. The app, described as “identical” to YouTube’s TV app, signals Musk’s intention to position X as a direct competitor to the Google-owned video platform.

The announcement follows X’s efforts to revamp its video and audio offerings, which were introduced in October as part of Musk’s vision to make X a “super app” catering to various user needs.

Responding to a user’s post about the upcoming smart TV app, Musk teased the imminent release with a cryptic “Coming soon” message on X. He also highlighted that users can already stream X videos to their TVs using Apple AirPlay.

In a bid to attract content creators and advertisers, X has been actively seeking partnerships and rolling out new features. The platform has struggled to retain advertisers in the wake of controversies since Musk’s ownership group acquired X in 2022.

Last month, X announced plans to allow advertisers to target their ads alongside posts from select premium content creators. This move aims to boost ad revenue and attract high-quality content to the platform.

Despite X’s efforts to bolster its video offerings, the platform continues to face challenges in the highly competitive digital landscape. However, Musk’s ambitious vision and relentless pursuit of innovation suggest that X may yet emerge as a formidable player in the social media and video streaming markets.

As X prepares to launch its smart TV app and expand its presence in the video streaming space, all eyes will be on Musk and his team to see if they can disrupt the status quo and carve out a niche in an industry dominated by giants like YouTube.