Amazon Ending Program That Pays Devs to Create Alexa Apps

Amazon is ending a program that pays developers to create Alexa apps, a program that helped drive the Alexa ecosystem.

The Alexa Developer Rewards Program has been an important part of Alexa’s success, helping to support the build-out of an ecosystem of third-party apps for the digital assistant. According to Bloomberg, Amazon has been reducing the amount it pays out for the program, but has now informed developers that it will cease payments at the end of June.

“Developers like you have and will play a critical role in the success of Alexa and we appreciate your continued engagement,” read the notice, which was viewed by Bloomberg.

As the outlet points out, developers can still monetize their apps through in-app purchases. Only time will tell if the loss of Alexa Developer Rewards Program will impact development of Alexa apps.