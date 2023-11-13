Microsoft Briefly Blocked Employees From Using ChatGPT

Microsoft created a stir when it blocked its own employees from using ChatGPT, citing privacy and security concerns.

According to The Wall Street Journal, it appears the company’s IT department made the decision, just as many other companies have, citing security concerns. The block only lasted a little more than an hour, with Microsoft executives reversing the decision as soon as they learned of it.

As WSJ points out, Microsoft execs have been vocal in their support of employees and customers using Bing Chat Enterprise, as well as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is the bases of Bing Chat.