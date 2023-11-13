Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
ArtificialIntelligenceTrends

Microsoft Briefly Blocked Employees From Using ChatGPT

Microsoft created a stir when it blocked its own employees from using ChatGPT, citing privacy and security concerns....
Microsoft Briefly Blocked Employees From Using ChatGPT
Written by Staff
Monday, November 13, 2023

    • Microsoft created a stir when it blocked its own employees from using ChatGPT, citing privacy and security concerns.

    According to The Wall Street Journal, it appears the company’s IT department made the decision, just as many other companies have, citing security concerns. The block only lasted a little more than an hour, with Microsoft executives reversing the decision as soon as they learned of it.

    As WSJ points out, Microsoft execs have been vocal in their support of employees and customers using Bing Chat Enterprise, as well as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is the bases of Bing Chat.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |