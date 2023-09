Cisco has killed off its Hyperflex hyperconverged infrastructure line of products, blaming a changing market.

According to The Register, Cisco says “evolving customer needs and market dynamics” led to the decision to end the product line.

The company told The Register the decision was “timed to best support our customers, partners, and employees,” although few additional details were made available.

The company has promised to provide five years of support and service to existing customers.