Tesla Gigafactory Near Berlin Restores Power Following Arson Attack

In a dramatic turn of events, power has been restored earlier than expected at the Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin following a week-long outage caused by arson, the factory’s chief announced Monday.

Andre Theirig, senior director of manufacturing at Giga Berlin, took to LinkedIn to share the exciting news, stating, “Lights ON! The power supply to the Gigafactory has been restored for a few minutes. Now, under all safety precautions, the measures for the restart are in full swing.”

The outage, triggered by an arson attack on a nearby electricity pylon on March 5, was claimed by a far-left activist group called Vulkangruppe, or the Volcano Group. The attack plunged the factory into darkness, disrupting operations and leaving thousands without power.

EDiS, a division of German energy network firm E.ON, confirmed late Monday that the factory had been reconnected to the power grid over the weekend. Tesla was reconnected at 8:45 p.m. local time.

“It will certainly take some time before we have fully resumed production, but the most important step has been taken! Power ON!” Theirig expressed gratitude to EDiS for the quick recommissioning and praised the efforts of all involved, especially the employees who supported the factory during the challenging period.