Amazon Sellers Can Now Use Generative AI to Create Product Descriptions

Amazon continues to invest in generative AI, applying it to the task of creating product descriptions for sellers.

The company announced the launch in a blog post:

A new set of generative AI capabilities will simplify how Amazon sellers create more thorough and captivating product descriptions, titles, and listing details. These new capabilities will make it faster and easier for sellers to list new products as well as enrich existing listings, helping customers more confidently make purchase decisions. Creating compelling product titles, bullet points, and descriptions has previously required significant work for sellers. Amazon is making new generative AI capabilities available to sellers to simplify that process, reducing the need to enter many pieces of specific product data to just one step. The new capabilities use large language models (LLMs), a type of machine learning model specifically trained on large amounts of data that can recognize, summarize, translate, predict, and generate text and other content, to build more comprehensive product descriptions.

Sellers just need to provide a simple description of the product and the generative AI will take over, generating a more in-depth description.

“With our new generative AI models, we can infer, improve, and enrich product knowledge at an unprecedented scale and with dramatic improvement in quality, performance, and efficiency,” said Robert Tekiela, vice president of Amazon Selection and Catalog Systems. “Our models learn to infer product information through the diverse sources of information, latent knowledge, and logical reasoning that they learn. For example, they can infer a table is round if specifications list a diameter or infer the collar style of a shirt from its image.”