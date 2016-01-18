WebProNews

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Slams AI Doomerism, Urges Balanced Innovation Focus In the fast-evolving world of artificial intelligence, where breakthroughs seem to emerge daily, a persistent undercurrent of pessimism has cast a long shadow. Nvidia Corp.'s ch...

Anthropic Launches Claude AI for Healthcare with Privacy Emphasis In the fast-evolving world of artificial intelligence, Anthropic is making a bold push into the medical sector, unveiling a suite of tools designed to streamline healthcare oper...

Photon HQ’s Open-Source iMessage Kit Enables macOS Automation and AI Tools Unlocking Apple's Walled Garden: Photon HQ's iMessage Kit Redefines Messaging Innovation In the realm of software development, few ecosystems are as tightly contr...