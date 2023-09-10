OpenAI: AI Content Detectors Don’t Work

OpenAI has thrown cold water on those hoping for an easy way to detect AI-generated content, saying such tools don’t work.

AI is being used to generate content, with it being an especially popular option among students. Educators are anxious for tools to detect such content, with many different tools claiming to be able to do so.

Unfortunately, according to an article on the company’s website, such tools simply don’t work:

Do AI detectors work? In short, no. While some (including OpenAI) have released tools that purport to detect AI-generated content, none of these have proven to reliably distinguish between AI-generated and human-generated content.

Additionally, ChatGPT has no “knowledge” of what content could be AI-generated. It will sometimes make up responses to questions like “did you write this [essay]?” or “could this have been written by AI?” These responses are random and have no basis in fact.

To elaborate on our research into the shortcomings of detectors, one of our key findings was that these tools sometimes suggest that human-written content was generated by AI. When we at OpenAI tried to train an AI-generated content detector, we found that it labeled human-written text like Shakespeare and the Declaration of Independence as AI-generated. There were also indications that it could disproportionately impact students who had learned or were learning English as a second language and students whose writing was particularly formulaic or concise.

Even if these tools could accurately identify AI-generated content (which they cannot yet), students can make small edits to evade detection.

The revelation sheds greater light on why OpenAI shuttered its own AI content detector and illustrates the challenges that lie ahead for educators and others.