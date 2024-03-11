Lex Fridman has unleashed scathing criticism against Google’s latest AI model, Gemini 1.5, branding it “super woke” with a negative connotation. Lex highlighted several eyebrow-raising aspects of Gemini 1.5, including its modification of historical figures, such as generating images of a black George Washington. However, what drew the most attention was its refusal to generate images or descriptions of sensitive topics like Tiananmen Square’s Tank Man, a symbol of protest against the Chinese government’s censorship.

Lex’s guest Yann LeCun stressed the importance of open-source solutions as the antidote to biased AI systems. He noted that biases are inherent in any AI model due to the training data, making it impossible to create an entirely unbiased system. Instead, he advocated for diverse AI systems built on open-source platforms, allowing for fine-tuning by various groups to suit their needs.

The critique strikes at the heart of concerns surrounding AI’s role in shaping information consumption. As AI assistants become more integrated into daily life, there’s a growing fear that reliance on a handful of tech giants could lead to a monopoly on knowledge.

LeCun envisions a future where AI systems mediate every interaction with the digital world. From smart glasses offering instant translations to dialog systems replacing traditional search engines, AI’s influence is poised to expand rapidly. However, the expert warns that a select few must not monopolize such a future.

Governments and organizations worldwide are increasingly wary of ceding control of their digital landscapes to tech giants based in Silicon Valley. The French government, for instance, has voiced its concerns over the potential dangers to democracy posed by centralized control of AI systems. Similarly, in India and Africa, efforts are underway to ensure that AI systems cater to local languages and cultures.

LeCun’s call for open-source platforms resonates with those seeking to democratize AI and prevent the concentration of power in the hands of a few tech behemoths. By fostering a diverse ecosystem of AI systems, open-source solutions could pave the way for a more equitable and inclusive digital future.

As the debate over AI’s role in society intensifies, Google’s Gemini 1.5 poignantly reminds us of the complexities and challenges inherent in creating unbiased AI systems. Whether tech giants heed the call for open-source solutions remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the battle for control over AI’s future has only just begun.