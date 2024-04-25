T-Mobile is cracking down on where users deploy its Home Internet, forcing users to verify the address where the service will be used.

T-Mobile Home Internet is an unlimited cellular-based internet option that offers 4G and 5G service, depending on tower availability. The service is especially popular for customers in locations that lack traditional high-seed internet options.

In the past, T-Mobile requires users to sign up with an address that fell within an area the company serviced with its Home Internet. However, it was easy to give the company a different address, and then use the service wherever the user wanted—including an address that wasn’t technically covered. Still others used the service on-the-go, such as when RVing around the country.

According to The Mobile Report, the company is changing its policy, forcing users to verify their location in order to use the service. The company says the measure is necessary to ensure its network doesn’t get overloaded, especially in areas that don’t have the capacity to support Home Internet.

T-Mobile does provide options for mobile users, but they are significantly more expensive and have limited data.The company is clearly going to try to push mobile Home Internet users to those plans.