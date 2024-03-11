Android 15 Could Finally Bring Satellite Texting

Android 15 could be gaining a major new feature, one that will help it leapfrog iOS by removing a key limitation Apple users deal with.

According to a report by Android Authority, Google is working on bringing satellite-based text messaging to Android 15. The feature will be rolled out in partnership with T-Mobile and SpaceX.

AA’s Mishaal Rahman details his findings:

While digging through the latest Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 release, I managed to surface the new Satellite Messaging page in Settings. The page describes how “you can send and receive text messages by satellite as part of an eligible […] account.” It further describes how your phone will “auto-connect to a satellite” when you don’t have cellular connectivity, but to get the “best connection,” you need to “keep a clear view of the sky” as “weather and certain structures may affect your satellite connection.”

Interestingly, Google’s implementation appears to one-up Apple, giving users the ability to text via satellite for any reason, not just the emergency use iOS is currently restricted to.

Furthermore, once your phone connects to a satellite, you can seemingly “text anyone,” not just emergency services. When you’re in range of a mobile network again, your phone will disconnect from the satellite and reconnect to cellular.

If Google does roll out the feature, it will give Android a significant advantage over iOS, especially for customers whose service is spotty.