Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

ArtificialIntelligenceTrends

Elon Musk: ‘Overwhelming Consensus’ On AI Regulation

Elon Musk has offered details on a meeting between tech leaders and lawmakers, saying there was "overwhelming consensus" in favor of AI regulation....
Elon Musk: ‘Overwhelming Consensus’ On AI Regulation
Written by Staff
Sunday, September 17, 2023

    • Elon Musk has offered details on a meeting between tech leaders and lawmakers, saying there was “overwhelming consensus” in favor of AI regulation.

    Some of the biggest leaders in the tech industry held a private meeting with US lawmakers. Elon Musk, Satya Nadella, Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg were in attendance.

    According to Wired, Musk warned lawmakers of the “civilizational risks” that generative AI can pose. Musk has long been a critic of AI, calling it an existential threat to humanity.

    According to BBC, Musk told reporters there was “overwhelming consensus” among those in the meeting in favor of regulation.

    The future of AI has become one of the most hotly contested topics for the tech industry and regulators alike, with everything from copyright issues to the safety of humanity at stake.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |