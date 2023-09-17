Elon Musk: ‘Overwhelming Consensus’ On AI Regulation

Elon Musk has offered details on a meeting between tech leaders and lawmakers, saying there was “overwhelming consensus” in favor of AI regulation.

Some of the biggest leaders in the tech industry held a private meeting with US lawmakers. Elon Musk, Satya Nadella, Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg were in attendance.

According to Wired, Musk warned lawmakers of the “civilizational risks” that generative AI can pose. Musk has long been a critic of AI, calling it an existential threat to humanity.

According to BBC, Musk told reporters there was “overwhelming consensus” among those in the meeting in favor of regulation.

The future of AI has become one of the most hotly contested topics for the tech industry and regulators alike, with everything from copyright issues to the safety of humanity at stake.