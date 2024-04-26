Oracle Brings AI Capabilities to Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience

Oracle has expanded its AI capabilities, bringing new features to Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), specifically to help “accelerate deal cycles.”

Oracle has been experiencing massive demand for its cloud infrastructure, driven largely by AI. The company said it was struggling to keep with demand at its latest quarterly results. The company is building on that success with new AI capabilities added to CX.

“AI is continuously proving its ability to enhance user experiences and we are only beginning to see what this technology can do for customer service, sales, and marketing,” said Katrina Gosek, vice president of product strategy, Oracle Cloud CX. “The new AI capabilities embedded within Oracle Cloud CX will enable organizations to enhance customer satisfaction and drive more sales by automating processes that enable marketing, sales, and service professionals to spend their quality time on more meaningful tasks while the technology is helping to engage and serve buyers in a more precise manner.”

Oracle says its AI solutions are build on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and “supports over 50 generative AI use cases.” Oracle emphasizes that its solutions place a focus on data privacy and security, and that “no customer data is shared with large language models (LLM) providers.”

“Service resources are finite so it is critical that organizations can predict, plan, and proactively activate the parts of service that can be automated. This would also free up time to be spent on more complex and business-critical tasks that only a human can complete,” said Aly Pinder, research vice president, IDC. “The latest updates to Oracle Service are good examples of how AI and machine learning models can improve customer experiences and create the efficiencies needed for service workers to be more productive.”

Oracle has been leveraging its turn-key solutions as companies move to the cloud, touting the advantage it offers by providing a fully integrated experience. Integrating AI into its platforms and services is a good way to buld on that advantage.