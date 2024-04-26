Scott Farquhar, Atlassian Co-CEO, Steps Down

Scott Farquhar has announced he is stepping down as co-CEO of Atlassian, a role he has held for roughly 23 years, since he helped found Atlassian.

Farquhar announced the news in a company blog post:

It’s with a full but heavy heart that I share with you all today my decision to step down as Atlassian’s co-CEO. At this important juncture in my personal and professional life, I hope you will let me indulge in some nostalgia and pride. It’s been 23 years since Mike and I started Atlassian, fresh out of university. We got to work on the heels of the dot com bust and unbeknownst to us, we were kickstarting the Australian tech industry. We started what is now known as ‘Product Led Growth’ by selling business software online with no salespeople, and 23 years later, we continue to innovate by leading the world as the largest company committed to remote work with Team Anywhere.

Farquhar says he is looking forward to spending time with his family, but will remain on the board and continue to serve as a special advisor: