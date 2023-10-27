Advertise with Us
T-Mobile Abandons Plan to Force Customers to Upgrade Their Plans

T-Mobile has officially abandoned plans to force customers to upgrade to more expensive plans following predictable blowback....
Written by Staff
Thursday, October 26, 2023

    Documents leaked indicating that T-Mobile planned to force customers on older plans to upgrade to newer, more expensive ones. Customers would have the option to stay on their old plan, but doing so would require a call to customer support. A T-Mobile spokesperson confirmed the plans to CNET, but the pushback from customers caused CEO Mike Sievert to say the plans were only a test run on a limited number of accounts.

    According to CNET, T-Mobile has officially killed off the plan, saying customers can keep their existing plans without a call-in.

    Company execs did make clear, however, that they will need to find a way to get customers off of older plans and will continue to test different options.

