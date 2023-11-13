Amazon Brings One Medical to Prime Members For $9 a Month

Amazon continues its foray into the health services market, making One Medical services available to Prime members for $9 per month.

One Medical provides 24/7 virtual care, as well as in-person care at hundreds of locations around the US.

“When it is easier for people to get the care they need, they engage more in their health, and realize better health outcomes,” said Neil Lindsay, senior vice president, Amazon Health Services. “That’s why we are bringing One Medical’s exceptional experience to Prime members—it’s health care that makes it dramatically easier to get and stay healthy.”

The company will charge $9 per month for an individual, with reduced rates for family members.

This new Prime membership benefit is available to Prime members for just $9 a month (or $99 annually—up to $100 off the standard One Medical membership fee). And, the savings extend to the whole family. Prime members can add up to five additional memberships, each costing just $6 a month (or $66 annually—up to $133 off the standard fee). That’s up to 50% savings on One Medical’s membership for the first member and up to 67% for each additional membership.

The move is sure to be a hit with customers, especially those that already rely heavily on their Amazon Prime subscription.