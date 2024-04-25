Apple Reportedly Working On Its Own AI Server Chip

Apple is reportedly expanding its line of custom silicon, this time with a chip designed specifically for AI servers.

According MacRumors a users called “Phone Chip Expert” posted on Weibo, saying Apple is developing its own AI server chips. The leaker claims to have 25 years in the industry, and generally has a solid track record when it comes to information about Apple. The individual says Apple will base the new chip on TSMC’s 3nm designs.

Apple has a long history of tight vertical integration with its products. Given the impressive performance the company has already seen from its M-series custom silicon, it makes sense the company would want to expand that strategy to AI server chips.

Being based on Arm designs, Apple’s custom silicon is ideally suited for the server space, as the chips are renowned for their low heat and power consumption.

If Phone Chip Expert is correct, it could mark major shift in the AI market, with Apple bringing a truly integrated experience to users.