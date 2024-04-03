Microsoft Announces Expensive Option for Those Who Want to Continue Using Windows 10

Microsoft has announced an expensive extended support option for those who want to continue using Windows 10 beyond its EOL date.

Windows 10 EOL is slated for October 2025. Unfortunately, Windows 11’s reception has been lukewarm, with high system requirements and slow adoption. It’s estimated some 400 million PCs don’t meet Windows 11’s requirements, meaning millions of perfectly good computers will end up in landfills once Windows 10 goes EOL.

After countless calls for Microsoft to extend Windows 10 support, the company has finally decided to acquiesce—albeit at a steep price. In a support document, the company says consumers will have the option of paying for an annual subscription to continue securely using Windows 10 past 2025:

If you are an individual consumer or an organization who elects to continue using Windows 10 after support ends on October 14, 2025, you will have the option of enrolling your PC in the paid Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. The ESU program enables PCs to continue to receive Critical and Important security updates (as defined by the Microsoft Security Response Center) through an annual subscription service after support ends. More details including pricing will be provided at a later date. The ESU program provides individual consumers and organizations of all sizes with the option to extend the use of Windows 10 PCs past the end of support date in a more secure manner.

According to Windows Central, the extended support will cost users a pretty penny, starting at $61 per computer for the first year, and doubling each following year. As a result, the second year costs $122 and the third $244, after which the extended service cannot be renewed.

Microsoft’s extended support offer is one of the clearest indications yet of the giant acknowledging that its current operating system is nowhere near as popular as its predecessor.