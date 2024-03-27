Anthropic’s Claude 3 Beats ChatGPT For The First Time

Anthropic’s Claude 3 Opus has achieved a major milestone, beating out OpenAI’s ChatGPT on the crowdsourced Chatbot Arena.

Chatbot Arena is a crowdsourced open platform for evaluating large language models. According to developer Nick Dobos, Claude 3 has beat out ChatGPT for the top spot.

The king is dead RIP GPT-4

Claude opus #1 ELo Haiku beats GPT-4 0613 & Mistral large

That’s insane for how cheap & fast it is — Nick Dobos (@NickADobos) | March 26, 2024

Anthropic has been making headway with Claude, signing deals with Google Cloud, Zoom, and AWS. The AI has been advancing in its capabilities as well, with it recently appearing to show signs of understanding when it is being tested.

Chatbot Arena’s results show that, despite jumping to an early lead, OpenAI is by no means the only name in the AI game.