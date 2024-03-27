Advertise with Us
Anthropic’s Claude 3 Beats ChatGPT For The First Time

Anthropic's Claude 3 Opus has achieved a major milestone, beating out OpenAI's ChatGPT on the crowdsourced Chatbot Arena....
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, March 27, 2024

    Chatbot Arena is a crowdsourced open platform for evaluating large language models. According to developer Nick Dobos, Claude 3 has beat out ChatGPT for the top spot.

    The king is dead

    RIP GPT-4
    Claude opus #1 ELo

    Haiku beats GPT-4 0613 & Mistral large
    That’s insane for how cheap & fast it is

    — Nick Dobos (@NickADobos) | March 26, 2024

    Anthropic has been making headway with Claude, signing deals with Google Cloud, Zoom, and AWS. The AI has been advancing in its capabilities as well, with it recently appearing to show signs of understanding when it is being tested.

    Chatbot Arena’s results show that, despite jumping to an early lead, OpenAI is by no means the only name in the AI game.

