DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro Subscription Takes On Data Brokers

DuckDuckGo announced its Privacy Pro subscription, offering users VPN, Personal Information Removal, and Identity Theft Restoration.

DuckDuckGo is one of the leading privacy companies, having built its business around privacy-focused search. The company has been slowing building out its services, adding additional privacy-focused apps and services. The company’s latest offering, Privacy Pro, provides a suite of privacy services.

Enter Privacy Pro: a three-in-one subscription service that offers even more seamless privacy protection. Privacy Pro subscribers get a fast, secure, and easy-to-use VPN that doesn’t log your activity; Personal Information Removal, which helps remove your information from “people search” data broker sites that store and sell it; and Identity Theft Restoration, which helps to fix credit report mistakes and recover any resulting financial losses.

The company says it does not keep any logs of VPN activity, meaning there is no way to tie a customer’s activity to them, something that is considered the gold standard among VPN providers.

Similarly, the company’s approach to Personal Information Removal is designed to protect user privacy in ways that other services do not.

Personal Information Removal is the first service of its kind that works directly from your device to keep your sensitive information safe. The details you provide during setup are stored on your device, not on remote servers, and removal requests are initiated directly from that device.

Unlike other data removal services, which take a more scattershot approach, Personal Information Removal only starts opt-out processes with data brokers once we’ve confirmed that they have you in their databases.

The company is offering the services as a bundle that is far cheaper than buying them individually.

Getting these services separately from other companies could cost upwards of $30/month; our users can subscribe to Privacy Pro for $9.99/month or $99.99/year. Privacy Pro is currently only available to United States residents, but we plan on expanding to other regions in the future. Sign up at duckduckgo.com/pro and make sure you’re using the most up-to-date version of the DuckDuckGo browser on all your devices.

In an era where companies are rushing to collect, mine, and monetize consumer data in record quantities, it’s refreshing to see a company offer services that respect and protect user privacy. DuckDuckGo deserves props for continuing to put its users first and proving that companies can be successful without resorting to sleazy data practices.

Users can sign up on the company website, or via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.