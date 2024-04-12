Advertise with Us
CISA Warns of Sisense Customer Data Breach

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is warning of a customer data breach at Sisense....
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, April 12, 2024

    • The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is warning of a customer data breach at Sisense.

    Sisense provides artificial intelligence and machine learning insights across a wide array of industries, including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, tech, financial services, pharma/life sciences, customer service, marketing, IT, finance, and human resources.

    According to CISA, independent security researchers discovered that Sisence customer data had been compromised.

    CISA is taking an active role in collaborating with private industry partners to respond to this incident, especially as it relates to impacted critical infrastructure sector organizations. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

    CISA recommends the following actions:

    • Reset credentials and secrets potentially exposed to, or used to access, Sisense services.
    • Investigate—and report to CISA—any suspicious activity involving credentials potentially exposed to, or used to access, Sisense services.

    At the time of writing, there is no notification on Sisense’s website

