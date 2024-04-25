Apple’s Vision Pro Looks Like a Flop, Future In Question

Apple appears to have an uncharacteristic flop on its hands with the Vision Pro, putting the project’s future in question.

Apple has invested heavily in the Vision Pro, touting it as a “spacial computer” and the future of modern computing. Unfortunately, the device comes with a hefty $3,500 price tag, limited apps, and a slew of other limitations.

According to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company “has cut its 2024 Vision Pro shipments to 400–450k units (vs. market consensus of 700–800k units or more).” To make matters worse, the productions cut came before Apple launched the MR headset in non-US markets, which means demand in Apple’s strongest market was much weaker than the company anticipated.

One of the challenges Apple is reportedly facing is the complexity of an MR headset, compared to a VR one. Because MR requires the user to still be able to see and interact with their surroundings, it can be more difficult to provide that type of experience while still balancing other factors, such as comfort. In contrast, VR provides a fully immersive experience, which is a simpler target to aim for.

Because the Vision Pro has been such a disappointment, Kuo says Apple may not release a new model in 2025. He previously said there would be no major updates until 2027.

It’s extremely rare for Apple to release a flop, but it’s hard to argue that the Vision Pro is anything but one. Only time will tell if Apple is able to improve on the design and lower the cost enough to make a difference, or if the Vision Pro will be this decade’s Apple PowerMac G4 Cube.