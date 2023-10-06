Hyundai and Kia Adopt Tesla’s Charging Port

Hyundai and Kia are the latest to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), joining a host of other automakers.

Tesla’s NACS is quickly becoming the de facto standard charging port for electric vehicles, with Ford, , GM, Volvo, Honda, and Rivian adopting it. According to Reuters, Hyundai and Kia have now joined their ranks.

Automakers aren’t the only ones adopting the standard, with Kentucky becoming the first state to mandate NACS adoption for automakers wanting to access state funds. Texas and Washington may soon pass similar legislation.