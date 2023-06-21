Rivian Joins Ford In Adopting Tesla’s Charging Standard & Superchargers

Rivian is following in Ford’s footsteps, adopting Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) and inking a deal for access to its Supercharger network.

Rivian is an all-electric vehicle maker that competes with Tesla and has received major investments from Ford and Amazon. Competing with Tesla isn’t stopping Rivian from striking a deal with the older EV maker, however, with Rivian adopting Tesla’s charger standard and gaining access to its Supercharger network.

An adapter will provide R1T and R1S vehicles with access to Tesla’s network as early as spring of 2024, while all new R1 vehicles will be built with NACS ports starting in 2025. When R2 vehicles begin production, they too will come equipped with NACS ports.

“It’s great to see the industry coming together to adopt the North American Charging Standard,” said Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s Senior Director of Charging Infrastructure. “By doing so, we’re collectively ensuring all EV drivers have access to easy to use, reliable charging hardware. We look forward to welcoming Rivian owners to thousands of our Superchargers across North America.”

“We’re excited to work with Tesla and to see collaborations like this help advance the world toward carbon neutrality,” added RJ Scaringe, Founder and CEO of Rivian. “The adoption of the North American Charging Standard will enable our existing and future customers to leverage Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network while we continue to build out our Rivian Adventure Network. We look forward to continuing to find new ways to accelerate EV adoption.”

The deal is not at all surprising, especially since Ford announced a similar deal in late May. Both deals are good news for consumers, giving them access to the largest charging network in America, as well as improving standardization across the EV market.