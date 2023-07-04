Kentucky the First State to Mandate Tesla’s Charging Plug

Kentucky has become the first state to mandate Tesla’s charging plug if companies want to be part of a state program and gain access to available funds.

Tesla’s charging plug, the North American Charging Standard (NACS), is quickly gaining acceptance as the preferred charging option for electric vehicles in the US. Ford, GM, Rivian, and Volvo announced plans to adopt NACS for their own EVs.

According to Reuters, NACS is getting another boost, with Kentucky the first state to mandate the plug to participate in a state program using federal funds to further EV adoption.

“Each port must be equipped with an SAE CCS 1 connector. Each port shall also be capable of connecting to and charging vehicles equipped with charging ports compliant with the North American Charging Standard (NACS),” documents seen by Reuters say.

In addition to Kentucky, Texas and Washington are poised to pass similar mandates.