Volvo Adopting Tesla’s Charging Port

Volvo is the latest automaker to adopt Tesla’s charging port, on the heels of similar announcements by Ford, GM, and Rivian.

Volvo announced it will build all of its EVs for the North American market with Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) in 2025. In the meantime, the company will release an adapter for existing vehicles in the first half of next year.

“As part of our journey to becoming fully electric by 2030, we want to make life with an electric car as easy as possible,” said Jim Rowan, CEO at Volvo Cars. “One major inhibitor to more people making the shift to electric driving – a key step in making transportation more sustainable – is access to easy and convenient charging infrastructure. Today, with this agreement, we’re taking a major step to remove this threshold for Volvo drivers in the United States, Canada and Mexico.”

Volvo’s news means that its customers will be able to access Tesla’s 12,000-strong Supercharger network as early as next year.

Volvo’s announcement is good news for the EV industry, as well as customers in North American, as it takes the industry one step closer to a universal charging standard.