Honda Secures Deal for Access to Largest EV Charging Network in North America

Honda secured a deal that will give its drivers access to the largest network of EV chargers in North America — when it actually sells an EV in North America.

Honda signed a deal with EVgo and Electrify America to gives its customers access to the largest number of EV charging stations in North America. The deal is in addition to the automaker’s recent decision to adopt the NACS charging standard, which would also give its customers access to Tesla’s Supercharge network.

The company anticipates its customers having access to roughly 100,000 DC charge points by 2030.

“Honda aims to provide our customers with easy access to the most fast-charging options of any automaker,” said Jay Joseph, vice president, Sustainability & Business Development at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “With access to a broad range of fast-charging networks: Tesla’s Supercharger network; EVgo; Electrify America; and roaming partner networks, Honda and Acura EV drivers will enjoy stress-free, convenient charging away from home.”

As TechCrunch points out, however, the most interesting part of this whole story is that Honda doesn’t actually sell an EV in North America. At least when it does, however, it will have the infrastructure in place to support them immediately.