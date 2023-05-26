Ford Teams Up With Tesla to Use Its Supercharger Network

The two biggest rivals in the US electric vehicle market are teaming up, with Ford planning to use Tesla’s charging network.

One of the biggest challenges for EV makers is providing a charging network. Tesla has one of the biggest in the US, and Ford has struck a deal for its customers to have access to all 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in both current and future EVs. While current vehicles will need an adapter, beginning in 2025, Ford offer vehicles with the North American Charging Standard (NACS), thereby eliminating the need for an adapter.

“This is great news for our customers who will have unprecedented access to the largest network of fast-chargers in the U.S. and Canada with 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers plus 10,000+ fast-chargers already in the BlueOval Charge Network,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “Widespread access to fast-charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand, and this breakthrough agreement comes as we are ramping up production of our popular Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and preparing to launch a series of next-generation EVs starting in 2025.”

“We’ve spent the last 10 years building an industry-leading Charging Network that enables freedom to travel and provides charging confidence for our Tesla owners,” Added Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure. “We’re excited to deliver on our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy by welcoming Ford owners, and other electric vehicles who adopt NACS, to our thousands of Superchargers across North America.”

Ford is determined to become the number one EV maker in the US, with its Mustang Mach-E recently surpassing the Tesla Model 3 in Consumer Reports reviews. Partnering with its rival for charging infrastructure is a smart move that should help Ford make major inroads.