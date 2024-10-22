SpaceX Wins Coveted $733.5 Million Space Force Contract

SpaceX continues to rack up wins, securing a coveted $733.5 million contract to launch multiple missions for US Space Force.

Space Force is the latest branch of the US military, tasked with protecting American interests in space. As the newest branch, Space Force is still building out its capabilities and finding its footing. As reported by SpaceNews, as part of its growth and deployment, the military branch put contracts out to bid under its National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 3 Lane 1 program.

The contract covers seven missions for the Space Development Agency (SDA), and two additional missions for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). SpaceX, Blue Origin, and United Launch Alliance (ULA) are the main vendors involved in the bidding.

“The Phase 3 Lane 1 construct allows us to execute launch services more quickly for risk-tolerant payloads, putting more capabilities in orbit faster to support national security,” said Space Force Brig. Gen. Kristin Panzenhagen, who serves as Program Executive Officer for Assured Access to Space, as well as Director of Launch and Range Operations.

The Space Force contract caps a string of wins for SpaceX, most notably being tapped by NASA to help retrieve two astronauts from the International Space Station after Boeing’s Starliner was deemed unsafe for them to return in.

SpaceX has clearly emerged as the company to beat in the current space race, solidifying its position even more with its latest contract to assist with national security missions.