AWS, Accenture, Anthropic Join Forces to Spur AI Adoption In Highly-Regulated Sectors

AWS, Accenture, and Anthropic are partnering to help organizations scale AI solutions, especially in highly-regulated sectors.

AI is revolutionizing industries but its adoption poses unique challenges for highly-regulated industries that require secure and private deployment. The three companies are joining forces to help companies in those industries, including healthcare, banking, insurance, and the public sector.

Organizations will be able to use Anthropic’s Claude AI models on Amazon Bedrock, while Accenture provides the tools and services needed to fine-tune the AI models for specific use cases.

“Generative AI will drive new ways of working and we are continuing to uncover new value for our clients each day by deploying and further adapting the technology to our clients’ operations,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive—Technology at Accenture. “Our collaboration with AWS and Anthropic brings everything together for clients to move faster from experimentation to value realization. We see the biggest potential for our model customization service in highly regulated industries, where AI models need to be tailored to adhere to specific compliance, accuracy and safety requirements.”

“Generative AI is proving to have a positive impact on organizations around the globe to drive innovation, including businesses in highly regulated industries,” said Matt Garman, AWS senior VP of sales, marketing, and global services. “Through bringing together the expertise of Accenture, the most advanced generative AI models from Anthropic and AWS as the world leading cloud provider, we are helping organizations responsibly and securely accelerate the development and deployment of generative AI applications while lowering cost and time to market.”

“Senior leaders are looking to rapidly define their AI strategy and competitive advantage,” said Dario Amodei, Anthropic CEO. “Our efforts with AWS and Accenture provide the swiftest path for enterprises to responsibly deploy powerful generative AI systems. By combining Anthropic’s focus on model performance and safety, AWS’s approach to security and reliability, and Accenture’s deep domain expertise with technical know-how, we aim to build tailored solutions that enable key use cases.”