Apple Signs Biden Administration’s AI Safety Guidelines

In preparation for the release of its Apple Intelligence, the iPhone make has voluntarily signed the Biden Administration’s AI safety guidelines.

The White House announced the news in a press release:

Nine months ago, President Biden issued a landmark Executive Order to ensure that America leads the way in seizing the promise and managing the risks of artificial intelligence (AI). This Executive Order built on the voluntary commitments he and Vice President Harris received from 15 leading U.S. AI companies last year. Today, the administration announced that Apple has signed onto the voluntary commitments, further cementing these commitments as cornerstones of responsible AI innovation.

Apple is widely considered to be a significant factor in the AI industry, thanks largely to its penchant for making high-tech solutions approach to the average user, as well as the huge user base that it can leverage.

With the announcement of Apple Intelligence, many critics and experts say Apple has done more to make the case for AI’s usefulness to the average user than most other companies combined. In view of the role Apple will likely play, it’s good to see the company’s continued commitment to safe AI development and deployment.