Zoom Partners With Anthropic to Integrate Claude AI

Zoom is partnering with Anthropic to integrate the latter’s Claude AI into Zoom’s platform and services.

Anthropic was co-founded by Dario Amodei, a former OpenAI VP. The company is developing Claude, its AI competitor to ChatGPT, and secured a $300 million investment from Google.

The company has partnered with Zoom to integrate Claude with Zoom’s various tools, including Meetings, Phone, Team Chat, Whiteboard, and Zoom IQ. The first tool slated for Claude integration is Zoom Contact Center.

“Anthropic’s Constitutional AI model is primed to provide safe and responsible integrations for our next-generation innovations, beginning with the Zoom Contact Center portfolio. With Claude guiding agents toward trustworthy resolutions and powering self-service for end-users, companies will be able to take customer relationships to another level,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer for Zoom. “Partnering with Anthropic also furthers our commitment to providing customers with our federated approach to AI, optimized to deliver outstanding customer experience outcomes. Additionally, with our investment, we are advancing leading-edge companies like Anthropic and helping to drive innovation in the Zoom ecosystem and beyond.”

“Partnering with a leading collaboration platform like Zoom allows us to put robust, steerable AI into the hands of more people and unlock its potential to help streamline everyday processes,” said Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. “We look forward to working together to showcase Anthropic’s capabilities and our joint commitment to enhancing productivity through intelligent solutions.”

Zoom emphasizes its federated approach to AI, using multiple AI models — including its own, those from top companies, and select customers’ models — to provide its customers with a completely customized experience.