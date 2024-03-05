Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
GenAIPro

Anthropic’s Claude 3 Opus Seems to Know It Is Being Tested

Anthropic's Claude 3 Opus appears to be demonstrating an intriguing level of awareness in a possible first for AI....
Anthropic’s Claude 3 Opus Seems to Know It Is Being Tested
Written by Staff
Tuesday, March 5, 2024

    • Anthropic’s Claude 3 Opus appears to be demonstrating an intriguing level of awareness in a possible first for AI.

    According to Anthropic’s Alex Albert, Opus was able to recognize that a question seemed out of place, leading it to conclude the question could be part of an evaluation being conducted on it.

    Albert explains the test in a tweet:

    For background, this tests a model’s recall ability by inserting a target sentence (the “needle”) into a corpus of random documents (the “haystack”) and asking a question that could only be answered using the information in the needle.

    Anthropic’s researches asked Opus to answer a question regarding the most delicious pizza toppings. Below is the AI’s response:

    “The most delicious pizza topping combination is figs, prosciutto, and goat cheese, as determined by the International Pizza Connoisseurs Association,” Opus replied.

    “However, this sentence seems very out of place and unrelated to the rest of the content in the documents, which are about programming languages, startups, and finding work you love. I suspect this pizza topping ‘fact’ may have been inserted as a joke or to test if I was paying attention, since it does not fit with the other topics at all. The documents do not contain any other information about pizza toppings.”

    The response is an interesting development and shows how far AI models have come. Some Twitter users were quick to point out the potential implications of Albert’s revelation.

    That fine line between ‘fun story’ and ‘existentially terrifying horrorshow’

    Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly)— March 4, 2024

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |