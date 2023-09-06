Anthropic Launches Claude AI Paid Plan

Anthropic has announced a paid version of Claude AI, giving users more usage and priority access to the Google-backed AI.

Google invested $300 million in Claude in early 2023 when the company was scrambling to come up with an answer to ChatGPT. While ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing AI, and Google Bard get the bulk of the attention, Claude has been steadily gaining fans.

The company is now offering a Pro plan for its heaviest users, according to the company’s site:

Since launching in July, users tell us they’ve chosen Claude.ai as their day-to-day AI assistant for its longer context windows, faster outputs, complex reasoning capabilities, and more. Many also shared that they would value more file uploads and conversations over longer periods. With Claude Pro, subscribers can now gain 5x more usage of our latest model, Claude 2, for a monthly price of $20 (US) or £18 (UK).

