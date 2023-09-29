X CEO: We’ve Paid Creators Almost $20 Million

X CEO Linda Yaccarino says the company has paid creators nearly $20 million, just two and a half months after unveiling the program.

X launched Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program in mid-July in a bid to attract creators to the platform. According to Yaccarino, the program appears to be a success.

Create. Connect. Collect all on X. We’re enabling the economic success of new segments like creators. And so far we’ve paid out almost $20 million to our creator community. Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) — September 29, 2023

The news comes at a time when Yaccarino is focused on helping Twitter turn a profit in early 2024. Given the challenges the social media platform has experienced since Musk’s takeover, attracting top creators to the platform is a major step toward stabilizing and growing it.