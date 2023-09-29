X CEO Promises Profitability, Former Exec Issues Warning Over Her Safety

X CEO Linda Yaccarino promised the company will be profitable early next year but had to face uncomfortable realities about her personal safety.

Yaccarino was Elon Musk’s choice to take the top job at X/Twitter following a very public poll in which users voted that he should not lead the company. At Code Conference, Yaccarino discussed her role at X, including the company’s goal to turn a profit in early 2024, according to TechCrunch.

“Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what’s coming is that it looks like in early ’24, we will be turning a profit,” Yaccarino said.

What stole the show, however, was an exchange with former Twitter Trust and Safety Head Yoel Roth, who was a last minute addition to the conference.

When discussing some of the threats Yaccarino has already had to deal with, Roth used his own experience as a cautionary tale. Despite initially having Musk’s favor, Roth dealt with unacceptable harassment when he left the company, harassment Musk helped fuel. Roth ultimately went into hiding because the harassment became so severe.

“Nobody should have to experience that. Not a CEO, not a journalist, not me. Not anybody…. Look what your boss did to me,” he said.

“It happened to me. It happened after he sang my praises publicly. It happened after I didn’t attack him. I didn’t attack the company. I quietly left,” Roth said, speaking directly to Yaccarino. “For those that you love, you should be worried. I wish I had been more worried.”