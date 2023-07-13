Twitter Launches Creator Ads Revenue Sharing

Twitter has launched Creator Ads Revenue Sharing in an effort to help creators “earn a living directly on Twitter.”

Content creators rely on social media platforms to earn a living, with YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok being among the top options. Twitter clearly wants in on the action, unveiling its revenue sharing program to help creators earn money.

The company announced the program in a tweet:

Surprise! Today we launched our Creator Ads Revenue Sharing program. We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue, starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter. We’re rolling out the program more broadly later this month and all eligible creators will be able to apply. Go get yourself something nice! Twitter (@Twitter) — July 13, 2023

The company provided more information in its Help Center:

We’re expanding our creator monetization offering to include ads revenue sharing for creators. This means that creators can get a share in ad revenue starting in the replies to their posts. This is part of our effort to help people earn a living directly on Twitter. Creators will be able to sign up for Ads Revenue Sharing and Creator Subscriptions independently. Creator Ads Revenue Sharing will be available in all the countries where Stripe supports payouts. We are rolling out to an initial group who will be invited to accept payment.

To qualify, users will need to be Twitter Blue subscribers or Verified Organizations, have at least 5 million impressions for each of the last three months, and pass human review for the Creator Monetization Standards.