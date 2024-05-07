The Apple Car May Live On In Some Form Amid Rumors of Possible Partnership With Rivian

Apple shut down Project Titan, the company’s efforts to build an autonomous vehicle, but new rumors suggest the Apple Car may live on in some form.

According to a report by DigiTimes, via AppleInsider, Apple may be looking to partner with a leading EV company, with Rivian tapped as the leading candidate.

Unfortunately, there is little evidence to back up the claims, with DigiTimes admitting that the Rivian speculation is just that—speculation.

Despite the speculative nature of the report, it is certainly within the realm of possibility. Early on in Apple’s efforts with Project Titan, there was discussion within the company about how far to take its autonomous efforts. It’s entirely possible that Apple take the researched and development it has already done, and create a system that can be plugged into partner vehicles.

The Apple AI Element

There’s much in the recent news about Apple that lends weight to the possibility of it working with a partner to develop an autonomous system.

Apple has been investing heavily in AI, buying up startups specializing in on-device AI processing, as well as rumors that it is developing its own line of AI server chips. What’s more, when Project Titan was abandoned, the majority of the personnel working on the project were transitioned to the company’s AI teams.

It’s believed that Apple could be on the verge of leapfrogging its AI rivals, which could make its tech—especially with an on-device processing focus—a hot commodity in exactly the field that Apple seemingly abandoned.