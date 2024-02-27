Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
ElectricVehicleTrends

Apple Kills Its Project Titan Electric Vehicle

Apple has reportedly killed Project Titan, the company's attempt to break into the autonomous electric vehicle market....
Apple Kills Its Project Titan Electric Vehicle
Written by Staff
Tuesday, February 27, 2024

    • Apple has reportedly killed Project Titan, the company’s attempt to break into the autonomous electric vehicle market.

    Rumors have circulated around Project Titan for years, with changes in leadership and direction reported. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple appears to have thrown in the towel and is killing the project after a decade of work.

    Apple reportedly informed employees of the decision, surprising many of the 2,000 individuals working Project Titan. Gurman says that many of the employees will be moved to Apple’s AI division, although some layoffs may still occur.

    Project Titan was always a major gamble for Apple, given how different the automotive industry is from Apple’s core business, and the lower profit margins involved.

    The decision to move many of Project Titan’s staff to AI is an interesting one, given that AI is the critical component in autonomous vehicle development. With Apple’s increased focus on AI, it’s entirely possible we may one day see some kind of automotive integration, even if it’s not a full-fledged Apple Car.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |