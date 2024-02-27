Apple Kills Its Project Titan Electric Vehicle

Apple has reportedly killed Project Titan, the company’s attempt to break into the autonomous electric vehicle market.

Rumors have circulated around Project Titan for years, with changes in leadership and direction reported. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple appears to have thrown in the towel and is killing the project after a decade of work.

Apple reportedly informed employees of the decision, surprising many of the 2,000 individuals working Project Titan. Gurman says that many of the employees will be moved to Apple’s AI division, although some layoffs may still occur.

Project Titan was always a major gamble for Apple, given how different the automotive industry is from Apple’s core business, and the lower profit margins involved.

The decision to move many of Project Titan’s staff to AI is an interesting one, given that AI is the critical component in autonomous vehicle development. With Apple’s increased focus on AI, it’s entirely possible we may one day see some kind of automotive integration, even if it’s not a full-fledged Apple Car.