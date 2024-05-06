Tesla Launches Third Round of Layoffs

Tesla’s layoffs show no sign of abating, with the company reportedly letting a new round of employees go Sunday night.

Tesla has been downsizing since its disappointing quarterly results, with CEO Elon Musk saying he wants executives to be “absolutely hard core” when it comes to laying people off. The layoffs have already impacted the Supercharger team, with the majority of it dismissed, as well as the team responsible for new products.

Despite the previous two rounds of layoffs impacting an estimated 20,000 employees, or roughly 20% of Tesla’s workforce, Business Insider reports that fresh layoff notices went out Sunday evening.

“After watching my team gradually slimmed down week after week since mid-April, I received the dreaded ‘Hello Employee’ email this Sunday afternoon,” one Tesla employee wrote on LinkedIn.

“I keep waiting for Elon to send another email and tell us they’re finally done firing people,” another current Tesla employee told BI, requesting anonymity to speak about their employment. “We need some level of closure or a sign that we can stop worrying about losing our jobs.”

Musk’s takeover of Twitter was marked with similarly ruthless layoffs, destroying the company’s culture and employee morale. If Musk continues the current trajectory at Tesla, history may repeat itself and the recent quarter will be least of the company’s concerns