Musk Plans More Layoffs As Tesla Starts Looking Like Twitter

Elon Musk is reportedly preparing to lay off hundred of additional Tesla employees as the CEO grows frustrated with his executives at the company.

Following a disappoint quarter, Tesla announced layoffs impacting as many as 14,000 employees. Employees hoping the worst was over may be in for a disappointment, according to The Information.

Musk is evidently frustrated by both is company’s sales and how his executives are handling the layoffs, believing they are not moving quickly enough. A a result, Musk is letting some of his top execs go, including Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of the Supercharger group, and Daniel Ho, head of new products.

If this scenario sounds familiar, it should. Musk following a similar path following his takeover at Twitter, firing or forcing out top executives, including those who had been very loyal to him. Musk then proceeded to gut the social media company’s workforce.

Anyone who think the mercurial CEO won’t follow the same playbook at Tesla may be in for a rude awakening.