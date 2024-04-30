Tesla’s Latest Layoffs Appear to Include Entire Supercharger Team

Tesla’s latest round of layoffs may be more aggressive than initially thought, with nearly the entire 500-person Supercharger team being axed.

News broke Monday that Elon Musk was initiating another another round of layoffs and was letting key executives go. The CEO was evidently unhappy with how the layoffs were being handled, believing they were not aggressive enough or moving quickly enough. Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of the Supercharger group, and Daniel Ho, head of new products, were among the execs who were shown the door.

According to a new report by The Verge, it appears that most of the Supercharger’s 500-person team has been laid off. What’s more, Musk sent an email to execs telling them he wants the company to be “absolutely hard core” in carrying out the layoffs.

The Verge estimates that this latest round of cuts could easily bring the total number of those laid off to some 20,000, or 20% of Tesla’s workforce.

Musk adopted a similar slash and burn approach with Twitter, where he originally planned to lay off 75% of the company’s staff before being convinced to executives prevailed on him to stop at 50%. Needless to say, Twitter (now X) has continued to go downhill since Musk’s takeover.

Only time will tell if Tesla will suffer a similar fate, but if Twitter is any indication, the road ahead for Tesla is likely a rocky one.