Salesforce Is Snapping Up Top Execs From Its Biggest Rivals

Salesforce is making moves, hiring key executives from some of its biggest rivals, both in its traditional field of operations and areas it is expanding into.

Although it got its start in the customer relationship management sector, Salesforce is a growing power in the cloud and AI markets, as evidenced by its hires over the course of 2023.

Spotted by CRN, Salesforce’s most recent hires include some top talent from the company’s biggest rivals. The list includes some executives who previously worked for Salesforce but moved on to other opportunities and are now returning. Miguel Milano, Ariel Kelman, Fernando Bermejo, and Kendall Collins are in that group. Others, such as Manish Menon, Param Kahlon, Erin Traudt, and Josh Glynn, are joining the company for the first time.

What is most telling, however, is where the executives have previously worked. The majority of the executives have past experience at AWS, Google, Microsoft, or Oracle.

Salesforce has been one of the most bullish companies on the digital transformation and the role cloud computing, remote work, and AI will play in that transformation. The company acquired Slack, has rolled out its AI Cloud for enterprise customers, and has been a vocal proponent of a work-from-anywhere model.

The company’s hires in 2023 give an insight into where the company is going, with the cloud front and center for the company’s future.