Slack Sales Elevate Now Available, Integrating Salesforce Sales Cloud

Salesforce announced the general availability of Slack Sales Elevate, bringing Sales Cloud integration to Slack.

Sales Cloud integration is designed to transform the sales process by streamlining information, processes, and administrative tasks within Slack. The integration allows sales teams to customize the information they see, giving them data-driven insights to help improve sales and customer service.

Salesforce also promises that teams will soon be able to leverage AI to create no-code workflows.

“Bringing Sales Cloud into Slack and providing new sales productivity tools and automations in Slack helps sellers save time and access the right people and information to make better decisions,” said Rob Seaman, SVP of Product at Slack. “A Slack-based approach to selling will make it easier than ever for Sales Cloud customers to focus on the work that matters: working with customers and closing deals.”

“I am thrilled for the future of Salesforce, housed in Slack,” said Lauren Farber, Director of Business Operations, Roku. “Sales Slack Elevate brings CRM to a system Sales already knows and loves. It weaves all their work within a user-friendly platform, making pipeline management and actionable business insights infinitely more accessible and efficient! Can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Analysts see the integration as a boon for productivity and efficiency:

“Metrigy research shows that the vast majority of companies with the highest ROI for their team collaboration spend view their team collaboration apps as a hub for work,” said Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst, Metrigy. “Integrating data and collaboration, as Slack Sales Elevate does for sales management, offers tremendous opportunity to improve productivity and increase sales rates by allowing sales people and their managers to integrate their activities in a single location, across desktop and mobile devices, without the need to move between apps to manage opportunities.”

Interested parties can learn more and get started with Slack Sales Elevate here.