Salesforce Unveils AI Cloud for Generative AI in the Enterprise

Salesforce unveiled AI Cloud Monday, positioning it as a way for enterprise customers to deploy “trusted” generative AI workflows.

AI is upending countless industries, but the field is still very much the Wild West in terms of regulation, policies, and trust factors. Salesforce is trying to position itself as the platform of choice for companies that want to deploy generative AI in a trusted and open manner.

The company’s Einstein, the first AI for CRM, forms the foundation of AI Cloud with a new Einstein GPT Trust Layer. The new layer helps enterprise customers integrate generative AI in a way that is compatible with their security and risk policies.

AI Cloud will help fill that trust gap with the new Einstein GPT Trust Layer. The Einstein GPT Trust Layer will help prevent large-language models (LLMs) from retaining sensitive customer data. This separation of sensitive data from the LLM will help customers maintain data governance controls while still leveraging the immense potential of generative AI. The Einstein GPT Trust Layer sets a new industry standard for secure generative AI for the enterprise.

“AI is reshaping our world and transforming business in ways we never imagined, and every company needs to become AI-first,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “AI Cloud, built on the #1 CRM, is the fastest and easiest way for our customers to unleash the incredible power of AI, with trust at the center driven by our new Einstein GPT Trust Layer. AI Cloud will unlock incredible innovation, productivity, and efficiency for every company.”

In addition to the usual capabilities, such as helping streamline customer interaction, providing insights, and more, AI Cloud will allow customers to work with the large-language model (LLM) of their choice. AI Cloud will support Salesforce’s LLM, third-party LLMs, or allow customers to bring their own custom one.

“Embedding AI into our CRM has delivered huge operational efficiencies for our advisors and clients,” said Greg Beltzer, Head of Tech for RBC US Wealth Management. “We believe that this technology has the potential to transform the way businesses interact with their customers, deliver personalized experiences, and drive customer loyalty. We are excited to explore this opportunity with Salesforce and drive the next generation of personalized customer experiences.”