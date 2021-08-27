Rivian Prepares for an IPO

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) as the electric vehicle market heats up.

Rivian is one of the main up-and-coming competitors to Tesla, and has the investment backers to match. Amazon and Ford are both heavy investors in the company, as is Cox Automotive. When comparing upcoming vehicles, Tesla, Ford and Rivian’s vehicles are often compared head-to-head.

Rivian has now announced its intentions to go public, as it prepares for its IPO.