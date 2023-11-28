Evernote Tries to Push Users to Paid Plans

Evernote is trying to convert users into paid subscribers with a limit on how many notes free accounts can have.

According to TechCrunch, some users are seeing a pop-up message encouraging them to upgrade to a paid plan for as much as 40% off. The message goes on to say the user will be limited to a single notebook and 50 notes on their current free plan.

Evernote owner Bending Spoons confirmed to the outlet that it is experimenting with the option, but that nothing has been finalized. As TechCrunch points out, there is no mention of the free account limitation on the company’s website.

Bending Spoons acquired Evernote in late 2022 and laid off its US and Chile-based employees in mid-2023, consolidating operations in Europe. It’s not surprise the Milan-based company is looking for ways to increase monetization and help recoup its investment.